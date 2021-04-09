Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 35,446 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,551,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,446 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $127,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 28,292 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $86.12 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.75 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRUS. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

In related news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $56,231.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,107.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

