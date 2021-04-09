Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ HGLB opened at $8.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $8.11.

Get Highland Global Allocation Fund alerts:

Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Highland Global Allocation Fund.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.