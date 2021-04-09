MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on June 30th

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

MMD stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $22.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.48.

Get MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund alerts:

In other MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund news, Director Yie-Hsin Hung acquired 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $247,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $247,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.