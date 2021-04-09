Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,452,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $120,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,301,000 after buying an additional 338,671 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 873,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,463,000 after purchasing an additional 325,677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,857,000 after purchasing an additional 72,043 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,838,000 after purchasing an additional 114,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $43.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.56. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $47.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

