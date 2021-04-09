Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 2,606 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Balchem by 444.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

BCPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of BCPC opened at $120.60 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $79.75 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.30 and its 200-day moving average is $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

