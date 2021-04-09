Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 5,515 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 77.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,649 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 260.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,907 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 17,283 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in NuVasive by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 101,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in NuVasive by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 53,377 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in NuVasive by 633.9% during the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 52,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 45,263 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NUVA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

NUVA opened at $67.51 on Friday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $69.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $291.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.51 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

