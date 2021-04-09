ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 260%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ICICI Bank.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.64%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 414.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 228.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

IBN stock opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22. ICICI Bank has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $18.47.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

