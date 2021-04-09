Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $483,000 Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 687.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 22.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $153.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $115.19 and a 52 week high of $163.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $78.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 billion. Research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

