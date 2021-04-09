Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,884 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Employers worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Employers during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Employers during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Employers during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Employers by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Employers during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $43.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.55.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.05. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $191.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.57 million. Analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EIG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other Employers news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of Employers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,835.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,757.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

