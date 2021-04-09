Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPIRENT PLC-ADR is an international network technology company providing state-of-the-art systems and solutions for a broad range of customers worldwide. Their Communications group is a worldwide provider of integrated performance analysis and service assurance systems for next-generation network technologies. Spirent’s solutions accelerate the development and deployment of network equipment and services by emulating real-world conditions and assuring end-to-end performance of large-scale networks. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Spirent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Spirent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of SPMYY opened at $12.71 on Friday. Spirent Communications has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $15.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

