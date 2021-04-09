Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.05). Hexcel posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 128.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hexcel.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HXL shares. Barclays raised shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HXL opened at $56.32 on Tuesday. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.73 and its 200-day moving average is $47.55.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hexcel (HXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.