Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.85.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 40,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $646,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,608.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,130 shares of company stock worth $2,886,204. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 36.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBI stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average is $16.38.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

