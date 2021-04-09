Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Savara Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Savara Inc., formerly known as Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

SVRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Savara from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Savara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.06.

Savara stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. Savara has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $110.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 12.61 and a quick ratio of 12.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Mccracken bought 68,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $99,999.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,088.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Pauls bought 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $49,887.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,094.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 135,558 shares of company stock valued at $219,824 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 698.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 125,737 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 20,854 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 178,861 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

