Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 1,915 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 603,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on REX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut REX American Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

NYSE:REX opened at $86.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $517.83 million, a P/E ratio of 132.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.99. REX American Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $48.48 and a 1-year high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The energy company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 1.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

