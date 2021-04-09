Virtu Financial LLC Invests $318,000 in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in CoreCivic by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CoreCivic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CoreCivic by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CoreCivic by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CXW opened at $7.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $873.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.07 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. CoreCivic’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic Profile

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.