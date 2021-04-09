Virtu Financial LLC Takes $329,000 Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 28,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $56.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.63. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $369.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UCTT. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $458,077.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $226,064.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,503.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,142. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

