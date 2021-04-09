Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $1.19 Million in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 33,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 91,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 54,018 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $898,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 83,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 42.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $49.76 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $52.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $95.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

In other news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,532,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $2,076.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $4,546,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,000 shares of company stock worth $7,126,560. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

