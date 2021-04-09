Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,277,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430,689 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $68,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEAK. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEAK. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $33.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

