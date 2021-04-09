Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,398 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.08% of Stryker worth $71,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,796,434,000 after buying an additional 129,597 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,625,814,000 after buying an additional 357,755 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,663,000 after buying an additional 2,979,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,004,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $736,151,000 after buying an additional 118,821 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.74.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $249.87 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $168.49 and a one year high of $250.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

