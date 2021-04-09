Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 334,087 ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 334,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ATIF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the period. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATIF opened at $1.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. ATIF Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65.

ATIF Holdings Limited provides asset management, investment holding, and media services in Asia and North America. The company offers business consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises, including going public consulting, international business planning and consulting, and financial media services.

