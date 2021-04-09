10,235 Shares in Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,235 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Piedmont Lithium as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLL opened at $72.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -106.87 and a beta of 0.54. Piedmont Lithium Limited has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $88.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.48.

PLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Piedmont Lithium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

