Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Qiwi by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,268,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,364,000 after acquiring an additional 177,726 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Qiwi by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 30,039 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Qiwi by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 332,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 46,105 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Qiwi by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 143,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Qiwi by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 250,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qiwi stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.73. The firm has a market cap of $673.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.97. Qiwi plc has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $20.84.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The credit services provider reported $40.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $46.69 by ($6.37). Qiwi had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.00 million. Analysts forecast that Qiwi plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QIWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Qiwi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Qiwi presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

