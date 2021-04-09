207,996 Shares in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 207,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPCN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lipocine by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 887,601 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lipocine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Lipocine by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 185,992 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 106,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Lipocine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Lipocine by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 291,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on LPCN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Lipocine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lipocine in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

LPCN stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.75. Lipocine Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

