Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 9,062 Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average is $31.95.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APOG shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

