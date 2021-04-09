Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cadence Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.

In other news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average of $16.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

