Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Trading 3.7% Higher

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) shares were up 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.56. Approximately 9,399 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,393,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHRS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.37.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $110.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,856,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $920,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,884 shares of company stock worth $2,821,823. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 140,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.