Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA)’s share price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.65 and last traded at $21.49. Approximately 3,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,243,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.43.

About Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.