Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,818,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,341 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $24,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,301,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,357,000 after buying an additional 915,397 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 949,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 498,806 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1,401.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 504,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 470,809 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,833,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,628,000 after purchasing an additional 436,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 226,865 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

