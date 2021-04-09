KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading Down 3.5%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s share price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.90 and last traded at $58.05. 6,222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,800,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.16.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. KE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.89.

Get KE alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.14.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $22.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.28 billion. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in KE during the 3rd quarter worth $5,486,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in KE during the 4th quarter worth $8,123,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in KE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,175,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,907,000 after buying an additional 25,684 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in KE by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 675,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,572,000 after buying an additional 394,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KE by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,237,000 after buying an additional 592,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

About KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.