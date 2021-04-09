Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Gap Down to $39.20

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.20, but opened at $38.10. Betterware de Mexico shares last traded at $37.58, with a volume of 204 shares changing hands.

BWMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.4313 per share. This is a positive change from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio is 88.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oceanlink Management LTD. bought a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the fourth quarter worth $7,982,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Betterware de Mexico by 163,641.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 163,641 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the fourth quarter worth $3,415,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

About Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

