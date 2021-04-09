Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,742 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,742 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $25,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Longbow Research boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.43.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $169.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.71 and a 200-day moving average of $146.24. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $97.55 and a one year high of $170.60.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

In related news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.