Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.96

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$15.96 and last traded at C$15.91, with a volume of 12154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRR.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.25 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 37.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 208.44%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

