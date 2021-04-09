ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $20.50 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.32, but opened at $17.82. ADTRAN shares last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 3,168 shares changing hands.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ADTRAN by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,902,000 after acquiring an additional 695,505 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ADTRAN by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 329,450 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth about $3,653,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in ADTRAN by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,092,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,143,000 after acquiring an additional 204,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ADTRAN by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,713,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,923,000 after acquiring an additional 143,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $894.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.26 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.65 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -3,600.00%.

About ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.