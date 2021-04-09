Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 13,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 240,550 shares.The stock last traded at $93.12 and had previously closed at $92.07.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $35.64.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 3.77.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($23.56) by ($0.26). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The business had revenue of $446.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -79.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,710,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

