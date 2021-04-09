Insider Selling: Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) CFO Sells 691 Shares of Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $101,190.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,702,860.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $146.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.32. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.23 and a 1 year high of $149.29.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAA. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

