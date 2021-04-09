MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,144 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.64% of MicroStrategy worth $22,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSTR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 491.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,630,000 after purchasing an additional 702,878 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,647,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,796,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth about $16,708,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 392.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 38,351 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total transaction of $7,049,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,052,824.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 750 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $581,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826 in the last ninety days. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $690.12 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $109.64 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,751.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $737.07 and its 200-day moving average is $456.74.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $131.32 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on MSTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.17.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.