Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 608 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $23,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock opened at $321.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $310.29 and its 200 day moving average is $245.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.80 and a 52-week high of $341.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.38.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

