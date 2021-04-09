606 Shares in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 20,539 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,086,000 after acquiring an additional 110,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 35.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SI shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.86.

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $157.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 145.37 and a beta of 3.00. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.97.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $7,542,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $342,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 17,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $2,273,734.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,169.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,119 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,418.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

