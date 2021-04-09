1,243 Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on MP shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

NYSE MP opened at $35.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.30. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. On average, analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948 over the last quarter.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.