Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth $231,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XME opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.30. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $41.98.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.