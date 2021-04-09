Kenneth Robert Bertram Sells 750 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kenneth Robert Bertram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $418,370.00.

Shares of OLLI opened at $86.66 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.84 and a 1 year high of $123.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.09.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

