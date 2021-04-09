Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys New Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. United Bank boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 17.6% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $5,685,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1,661.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 30,328 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $184.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.60. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $121.67 and a 12-month high of $186.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.06.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

