Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,171 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $78,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. FMR LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after acquiring an additional 45,937 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.64.

NYSE AAP opened at $180.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.95. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.33 and a twelve month high of $187.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

