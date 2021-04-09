Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADYEN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Adyen Company Profile

