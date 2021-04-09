First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,672 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,298 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 5,709.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $46.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.96. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $51.60.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

