Steve Rai Sells 1,159 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CFO Steve Rai sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $10,060.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steve Rai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackBerry alerts:

On Wednesday, January 20th, Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of BlackBerry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $428,731.54.

NYSE:BB opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

BB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,424,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,223,000 after buying an additional 238,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,307,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BlackBerry by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,938,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 530,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 26.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 406,952 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in BlackBerry by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,832,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the period. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.