Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) Insider Guardian Capital Group Limited Acquires 500 Shares

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) insider Guardian Capital Group Limited acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$29.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,710.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$67,666.

Guardian Capital Group Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 200 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$30.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,178.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 1,100 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,454.18.

On Monday, March 29th, Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 26,400 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$781,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 21,250 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$635,375.00.

TSE GCG opened at C$31.52 on Friday. Guardian Capital Group Limited has a 52 week low of C$18.50 and a 52 week high of C$32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.32. The firm has a market cap of C$874.36 million and a PE ratio of 20.04.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$63.72 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.3199999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

