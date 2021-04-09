Lawrence E. Golub Purchases 1,620 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $24,267.60. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,327.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.15 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.15.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $74.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.23 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 95.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

