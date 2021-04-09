Lawrence E. Golub Purchases 1,620 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $24,267.60. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,327.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of GBDC stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.15 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.15.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $74.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.23 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.
