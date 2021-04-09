JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,538 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $26,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Bunge by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bunge by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,581,000 after buying an additional 71,978 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 59,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,007 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bunge by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 255,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $797,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.29.

Shares of BG stock opened at $78.39 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $32.68 and a 1 year high of $82.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.29 and its 200-day moving average is $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

In related news, Director Bernardo Hees acquired 6,400 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.32 per share, with a total value of $507,648.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,549. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $86,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707. 3.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

