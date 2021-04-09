JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 153.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 976,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 590,356 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $28,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 36,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EWM opened at $27.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $29.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.16.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

